The Kirkwood City Council on March 3 held a first reading of the city’s operating and capital budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 and ending March 31, 2023.
The budget accounts for appropriations totaling $102,481,001, capital projects of $9,431,744 and a sum of $202,300 for payment of principal for the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center interfund loan from the general fund. It also accounts for the reappropriation of $5,554,199 for previously approved projects incomplete as of March 31, 2022.
The council also held a first reading for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. It estimates total expenses of $377,950, with $107,730 coming from the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market. Expenses for the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District include employing three staff members, public beautification, special events and marketing.
The budget also estimates $383,950 in revenue from membership fees, business licensing fees and administration fees from the Farmers’ Market.
Council Member Wallace Ward recommended several budget items including emergency preparedness, consistent training for board and commission members, stormwater management, facilities management, street repair and an overhaul of the city’s water system.
Chief Administrative Officer Russell Hawes said Ward’s points “certainly are valid” and would be apt starting points for next year’s budget discussion, which will begin in a few months. Mayor Tim Griffin agreed that he and Hawes would discuss how best to move forward with Ward’s proposals.
Final votes will be held for both the city of Kirkwood’s budget and the special business district budget on Thursday, March 17.