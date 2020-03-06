First Lady of Missouri Teresa Parson visited Westchester Elementary School in Kirkwood on March 4 to present Principal Robert Ricker and Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon with a proclamation for earning the National Blue Ribbon Award. It is the second time Westchester Elementary has received the prestigious recognition, making it one of only 13 schools in Missouri to be awarded the National Blue Ribbon twice.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on statewide tests. Students celebrate winning the award at an assembly during Parson’s visit.