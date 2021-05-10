A historic event occurred in Kirkwood and Webster on April 26 —the passage of our first new passenger railcars in three decades. They were on their way to Amtrak’s shops in Indiana to be outfitted to enter service here this summer. These Venture railcars represent a small step toward restoring a balance between our transportation modes of auto, air and rail — but the railcars mean much more, too.
These beautiful new railcars are an investment in Missouri’s important tourism industry, as served by the St. Louis to Kansas City River Runner trains. The new cars make riding trains more viable, and if our legislators restore the second train on the route, the further result will be greater rail travel options and return on investment. Same-day roundtrips from Kirkwood to Washington and Hermann could again be enjoyed, for example.
New travelers might include young families whose kids are looking for a glimpse of Thomas the Tank engine. This, as their parents let the trains’ scenery and rhythm restore a sense of wonder and positivity. We could all use some of that now.
On May 1, another historic moment took place — the 50th anniversary of the creation of Amtrak. Sadly, Amtrak has never in its half-century history been allowed investment sufficient to live up to its full potential as an economic driver. However, today’s new railcars and other improvements could be a step in that direction. Amtrak’s motto in 1971 was: “We’re making the trains worth traveling again.” That’s a hope and a dream that we should still strive to get right — and we got a glimpse of it on April 26.
Andy Sisk
Kirkwood