Webster Groves School District students and parents will soon be seeing a new face in their classroom livestreams as Shane Williamson begins work as the district’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Williamson holds a doctoral degree in social and philosophical foundations in education, a master’s in business administration, a master’s in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Williamson is currently associate vice president of student life and diversity, dean of students and chief diversity officer at Lindenwood University, where she has worked since 2007. As the first of her title at Lindenwood, Williamson was responsible for developing its role and objectives. She will be tasked with doing the same for the Webster Groves School District.
“My job is to work with the students, employees and the community to identify the best way to make it a more equitable school district,” said Williamson. “They have already done a lot of things to move in that direction and the creation of this position was an important step. It shows how much they value diversity, equity and inclusion.”
While much of her first few months will involve looking through data and previous assessments, first and foremost, Williamson said she intends to get to know the district — and not just its administrators.
“This isn’t just about senior leadership having access to me. I need to hear what the secretaries have to say. I want to hear what people are feeling,” she said. “I can read statistics all day, but I want to hear students’ voices.”
Williamson will be sitting in on classes and introducing herself to students through their online classrooms. Her goal is to let students, teachers and parents know she is accessible as she works to develop short and long-term equity goals for the district.
“The big picture is keeping students and employees feeling that there’s an equitable change that has occurred,” she said. “I can’t promise we’ll change the world but I can work to make a significant impact.”
Williamson officially joins the district on Oct. 5.
“I’m looking forward to becoming a Statesman,” she said.