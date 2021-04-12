Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is among several area food pantries to get a boost from First Bank.
The organization received $1,135 from First Bank, which will be used to help add food items to its pantry.
“First Bank’s donation helps the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries empower those we serve to seek a better today, more blessed tomorrow for the brightest future possible,” said Derek Bastian, executive director of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
In addition to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, other St. Louis area food pantries receiving donations include Operation Food Search, Powell Terrace Food Pantry, Salvation Army Food Pantry, St. Alban Roe Food Pantry, Team Food Pantry, OASIS. Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Eureka Food Pantry at The River Church and the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry.
First Bank donated more than $21,000 for the food pantries through its Interactive Teller Machines. First Bank clients contributed to the cause for every transaction made at teller machines located across 11 St. Louis bank locations.