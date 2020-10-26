The Webster Groves City Council on Oct. 20 agreed to enter into a contract with Development Strategies at a cost of $38,875 for services related to the proposed SG Collaborative redevelopment project.
The project calls for new multi-story housing, retail, public spaces, a main street and more — targeting 15 acres immediately north of Old Webster. It is the largest redevelopment plan to ever come before the city, and some citizens living close to the project have already organized opposition to it.
“Development Strategies will provide information on the financial feasibility of the project,” said Joan Jadali, Webster’s interim city manager. “They will prepare a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) blight study, a draft redevelopment plan and a cost-benefit analysis for the redevelopment project.”
Mayor Gerry Welch said the firm “will provide financial information for us to make decisions on incentives and more so that we can understand the project’s impact on city revenues as well as needed new expenditures.”
Information from the study will allow the city to determine, for instance, if it needs to hire more firefighters or purchase more ambulances, as well as understand the impact on taxes and other revenues.
Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said Development Strategies will also look at the project’s impact on the Webster Groves School District and other taxing districts.
“They’ll give us an opinion on the project’s density and will talk about various options on density,” he said.
Development Strategies officials will be invited to attend the Nov. 4 council meeting so that council members can ask further questions on what the study will and won’t include.
The boundaries for the SG Collaborative redevelopment plan are Kirkham Road to the north, North Gore Avenue to the east, Rock Hill Road to the west, and the railroad tracks to the south.
As many as eight, seven-story buildings are being proposed. Some residents insist the plan is too tall and dense, and fear a proposed Riverwalk will cause environmental problems along Shady Creek.
SG Collaborative officials have said the seven-story townhouses along West Kirkham will serve as a buffer to buildings on the north side of Shady Creek. Ten percent of the residential units would be affordable to those making roughly $42,000 a year.