Deer in Des Peres should stake out hiding places after the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Feb. 24 agreed to start the process of “culling the herd.”
The board approved two resolutions to rid the city of an abundance of the flower and vegetable eating animals.
The first resolution authorizes the board to apply for a permit from the Missouri Department of Conservation to allow a hunt by professional sharpshooters on private property, on tracts of land greater than two acres, but not on conservation property.
The second resolution allows the board to hire White Buffalo Company to conduct the hunt for up to 50 deer at a cost of $50,000. The hunt will take place in December 2020 or January 2021.
This would bring the number of deer down to the optimum number of 15 to 20 deer per square mile. The last count by White Buffalo showed 51 deer per square mile.
A White Buffalo representative told the board earlier that to achieve that lower number, the city would need to hold a hunt for at least three years.
Board Member Ben Sansone cast the dissenting vote, saying the cost of the operation was too expensive, with no guarantee of when the hunts might end.
“They (the deer) are just eating vegetables, not breaking into houses,” he said.
The board is also considering changing the local law to allow archery hunting on tracts of land two acres or more. The law now prohibits hunting on any private property. That bill was referred to the public safety department.