A firm hired to investigate the Kirkwood School District’s handling of past sexual abuse allegations confirmed what many students and survivors have long said — there is a lack of trust in school staff when it comes to reporting such incidents.
That lack of trust is based on how the district handled — or may not have handled — complaints of abuse in the past, according to the firm’s report.
Encompass Resolution, LLC, hired in August after sexual abuse allegations involving former district teachers and coaches surfaced on social media, presented its initial findings during the Jan. 25 Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting.
The Kansas City-based firm, which is being paid $75,000, has spent the past three months surveying hundreds of district students, staff, parents, teachers and administrators in regard to the reporting and handling of allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior.
In the survey, students cited a lack of trust in school staff — based on the district’s handling of prior accusations — among the reasons for not reporting previous sexual abuse in the district.
“One thing that stood out to us is that there is a disbelief (among students) that a student would be taken seriously or believed when raising concerns of this nature,” Encompass Resolution founder Ann Molloy said. “There is also a perception of (the district’s) failure to act in the past. There is student awareness of concerns raised about past district response to reports of sexual abuse that impacts their current level of trust and is cited as a reason not to report (incidents) today.”
Molloy said students, particularly at Kirkwood High School, also cited perceived favoritism among the reasons they’re uncomfortable with reporting incidents of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.
“Some have the belief that teachers have favorites and if they’re not popular or a favorite, they’re less likely to be believed,” she said. “Some were concerned that male decision-makers would favor male staff.”
Several staff members mirrored those concerns.
“There were multiple references to a ‘boys club,’ and some spoke of both past failures and the culture of the school to ignore or diminish actions by male perpetrators,” Molloy said of staff responses to the survey.
She added that some staff members also expressed concerns about reporting patterns in the past, noting that protecting the reputation of the district, or certain individuals, factored into decision making. Some responses noted social connections within the school and community. “Who you know” and the attitude that nothing bad could happen in the school community — “the Kirkwood way” — have played a part in the district’s failure to act on allegations of sexual abuse in the past, according to the findings.
Every group — students, parents and teachers — expressed concerns about retaliation as a result of reporting an incident, signaling a need for greater trust in the process, Molloy said.
“A Relief To Hear”
The firm’s findings validated the beliefs of former students who say their allegations of sexual abuse or assault in past decades were never fully addressed by school officials at the time. They also say teachers facing allegations were allowed to stay at Kirkwood or quietly resign, and in several instances, administrators turned a blind eye to the abuse.
“It was a relief to hear the things that the survivor community has known for a long time be spoken out loud,” said Kirkwood High School alumna Katie Pappageorge, whose story of sexual abuse by a former Kirkwood High School teacher in the late 1990s sparked several other survivors to share their stories last summer on an alumni social media page.
In Pappageorge’s case, former Kirkwood High School teacher Christopher Stephens was charged in October 2020 with eight felonies related to the sexual abuse of three female students in the 1990s.
“To hear references to ‘the Kirkwood way,’ and the ‘boys club,’ the men-protecting-other-men mentality and the concerns about retaliation in reporting — these are things I’ve not only experienced, but have been hearing over and over. For a long time these stories did not get through because of Kirkwood’s preoccupation with reputation,” Pappageorge said.
Kirkwood High School alumna Carol Hotze Hermann echoed those sentiments, noting the assessment by Encompass Resolution validated her own story.
“When there is a company that goes in and looks at what’s going on and reflects your experience, that’s huge because they see it, too,” said Hotze Hermann.
Hotze Hermann filed a federal lawsuit last year against the district and former teacher David Shapleigh, alleging the sexual abuse she experienced in 1985, along with the abuse dozens of other students allegedly suffered, was a failure of the district’s responsibility under Title IX “to provide an educational environment free from sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination.”
Hotze Hermann said she was shocked by the firm’s finding that students and parents are generally unaware of Title IX polices or where to find them. She was alarmed that fewer than half of parents surveyed knew how to report a sexual abuse incident, and that information about the district’s sexual abuse policies aren’t widely known or understood by parents or students. She was also surprised that most students and staff members surveyed were unaware that the district has two Title IX coordinators in Matt Bailey and Howard Fields.
Recommendations
Several current and former students, as well as community members, were encouraged by the firm’s recommendation that the district use outside resources to investigate any complaints about staff conduct or sexual abuse allegations, at least during a transition period, to restore trust in the district’s processes.
“Saying the district needs to bring in an outside authority to investigate these complaints is extremely important,” Pappageorge said. “I was very happy to hear that.”
Other recommendations include Title IX training for staff, and adding and updating Title IX information on the district’s website and handbooks to explain the policies related to sexual abuse and how students, staff and parents can report concerns and complaints.
“I applaud the community, the parents, the students and the staff who were brave enough to speak up and speak out and push us into this culture shift,” Kirkwood School Board Member Nikole Shurn said.
Next Steps
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich and Kirkwood School Board members reiterated a willingness to continue working with Encompass Resolution. Monday’s presentation was the first of many to come.
“We want to assure everyone that we will take this information and create action steps that are tangible as we work to restore trust in our processes,” Ulrich said. “We want to be a leader in this area — it’s what our students deserve and it’s what our community expects.”
Encompass Resolution will next analyze how past sexual abuse investigations were handled, if complaints went unreported and whether there has been appropriate follow up, action and support when complaints were substantiated.
“What’s most important is to keep listening — particularly to your students,” Molloy said.
Although survivors said there’s a long way to go and still many questions to be answered, they finally have a little hope that the culture and climate surrounding sexual abuse allegations has a chance of changing.
“It’s going to be a very long process, but this is the first hope of any kind I’ve had for the Kirkwood School District,” Pappageorge said. “The situation is a big brick wall, and this is a tiny crack in the building. You can see a little bit of light, and I would like to see more.”