The Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 16 selected Seneca-Green Street Collaborative LLC (SG Collaborative) as the developer for the Old Webster North area.
That redevelopment area is generally bounded by North Rock Hill Road, West Kirkham Avenue, Gore Avenue and West Pacific Avenue.
The council also authorized execution of a preliminary funding agreement to explore the feasibility of the city financing a portion of the costs of redevelopment.
“When it comes to financing and economic development tools, we will explore options that do not cause harm to our school district while at the same time improving the city’s share of the pooled tax revenue,” the SG proposal states.
The city received two proposals — from SG Collaborative and another from Novus Development Co. Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said the senior leadership of SG includes three long-time residents of Webster Groves who “not only live here, but understand the community.” The three are Larry Chapman, Joel Oliver and Liz Austin.
“The prospect of working in our own community is especially exciting. We will bring special expertise, understanding and sensitivity to this challenge,” SG Collaborative wrote in its proposal.
Green Street is the developer currently working with Olive + Oak in its expansion to, and renovation of, the former Auto Beauty Specialist building in Old Webster. Among its many projects, Seneca is currently involved in 9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden to open this spring in Affton.
The SG proposal notes that “all possibilities should be considered” in the development area. Suggested elements include:
• Making the area more pedestrian friendly with the addition of walkways;
• Preserving and enhancing environmentally sensitive areas;
• New housing options “from workforce to luxury alternatives;”
• Possible outdoor gathering spaces for community events — music, food, the arts and farmer’s market activities.
“We may discover the need to create new housing options that could include workforce to luxury alternatives, providing an array of types from single-family, townhomes and apartment homes,” according to SG.
A small boutique hotel, additional office and retail space may also be considered.
The proposal notes that “certainly, the wishes of the Old Community Missionary Baptist Church will be paramount, and their property shall be protected and respected.” The Ameren Substation on Pacific will also remain.
Members of the African American Old Community Baptist Church, 238 W. Kirkham Ave., expressed concerns that they and others weren’t informed about the development.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the vote selecting SG Collaborative marks the beginning of a long conversation that will take several months to complete. The goal is toward a redevelopment agreement that would give a vision of what the area would look like along with benefits and costs.
“This process will include a tremendous amount of public engagement and, if we all can’t reach an agreement on a project, the city can walk away,” Bruntrager said.
Mayor Gerry Welch said meetings and updates on the project will be posted on the city’s website.
“We will ensure plentiful and robust community engagement and opportunities for input,” Welch said.
Welch said the area considered for redevelopment “has previously been pursued, but the challenge of so many property owners has been difficult. It is our goal to convert this underutilized area to provide new amenities and assets that better serve the community.”
Council Member Laura Arnold suggested looking at, for instance, providing various kinds of housing in the plan. Council Member Pam Bliss said she would like to see several types of public amenities included in the development.