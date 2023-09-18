The city of Kirkwood and the Kirkwood Fire Department recently announced the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement for the members of the Kirkwood Firefighters IAFF Local 2665.
Kirkwood Fire Chief James Silvernail extended gratitude to all parties.
“The journey to this agreement was deliberate. It’s an affirmation of the commitment and diligence shown by both the labor and management teams. Their countless hours and unmatched diplomacy were pivotal in reaching this agreement,” he said.
The new agreement took effect on Aug. 17, and will continue through Dec. 31, 2025. Silvernail said the collective bargaining agreement includes several small but important changes. Most notably, it now allows employees to join the union after 30 days of employment, rather than one year. Wage ranges will now be assessed every even numbered calendar year, with rates determined in accordance with the city’s pay and classification ordinance.
The new agreement also tightens some language and adds an additional step to formal grievance procedures.
Silvernail said negotiations took about 18 months due to changes within shop leadership, but added that discussion was civil and productive.
“I think there’s a benefit to keeping your labor happy and in a favorable contract. The city is willing to create a great working environment for the union here,” he said. “The firefighters provide a phenomenal service. They feel protected under a good contract. They feel like the city is behind them and that adds to their motivation.”
Impasse In Webster Groves
In Webster Groves, the city and its firefighters remain at an impasse regarding staffing concerns. In April, the city council terminated its collective bargaining agreement with Local 2655. The union promptly filed a lawsuit, claiming the city wrongfully terminated the agreement and had no legal authority to do so.
“The city of Webster Groves had hoped to continue discussions with the IAFF,” Jenny Starkey, Webster’s director of public affairs and engagement, said earlier this week. “However, those invitations had been declined. While we await the court process, the city continues to prioritize community safety and supporting our firefighters.”