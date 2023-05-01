The outcome of a stalemate between a firefighters’ union and the city of Webster Groves may be decided in court, with the impasse coming down to a single staffing position — three firefighters to a truck versus four.
At the heart of the debate is a national fire safety standard and how it’s implemented.
Last month, the city council terminated its collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, declaring that after more than a year of negotiations, the parties had reached an impasse.
The union then filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it wrongfully terminated the collective bargaining agreement and had no legal authority to do so.
The linchpin in discussions, city officials said, was finding a solution to control “rampant” overtime spending within the fire department. During fiscal year 2022, for example, the fire department’s overtime expenses exceeded the city’s budget by more than $324,000 — more than 225% of its allotted amount.
The gridlock came down to a minimum staffing issue. Local 2665 pushed for maintaining a minimum of 12 firefighters per shift — with four to a truck — citing national safety standards. The city wanted to be able to drop to 10 per shift — three to a truck — if two staff members were absent as a way to curb the department’s rising overtime costs.
Prior to the impasse, union officials said the Webster Groves Fire Department would allow shifts to drop to 11 firefighters if someone was sick or on vacation — an option Local 2665 representative John Youngblood still sees as viable for managing overtime. But dropping to 10, he said, is not.
“This whole dispute hinges on one position,” Youngblood said. “Webster has two engine houses, staffs a ladder, pumper, ambulance and battalion chief. They need that many firefighters to properly staff their equipment.”
When the city council unanimously terminated the collective bargaining agreement, the city immediately implemented its own compensation plan for the fire department — including flexibility in staffing to minimize overtime, which many neighboring fire departments have in place as well.
City officials in Webster Groves said the current staffing model continues to schedule four firefighters/paramedics to its fire engine and ladder truck.
“The daily staffing of 12 per shift has not changed from the previous collective bargaining agreement minimum staffing requirements,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said, noting that public safety is the city’s number one priority. “The factor that has changed is that now when two staff are absent, the fire department will operate with 10 on shift. There is never a time when fewer than four firefighters will staff the ladder truck.”
Arnold takes issue with the union’s argument that safety is compromised, especially considering that a majority, according to the mayor, of firefighters who are part of Local 2665 work for municipalities whose fire departments staff three to a truck.
“Why are those staffing levels dangerous in Webster Groves, but not anywhere else in St. Louis?” she said. “The union’s argument that safety is compromised rings hollow and is disingenuous. In our opinion, the continued play on fear related to public safety is a tactic to maintain excessive overtime at taxpayer expense.”
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, whose district includes a portion of North Webster, recently entered the fray by calling out city officials in Webster Groves for unilaterally terminating the contract with Local 2665 and implementing its own changes.
“Attempts to reduce staffing firehouses not only make our first responders’ jobs more difficult, but also endangers the lives of those in Webster Groves,” Bush wrote in a letter to the city manager and city council. “Webster Groves is risking the lives of those who protect our entire community by refusing to recognize essential workers’ rights such as work hours, joint labor-management efforts, grievances, just cause and due process.”
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said the letter to city officials was penned without perspective from the city on its bargaining efforts. As such, Mayor Arnold and two city council members have scheduled a meeting with Bush’s outreach director to “more clearly explain the situation.”
“We look forward to sharing factual information on staffing, community safety and our ongoing commitment to bargaining,” Peoples said.
Times Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers contributed to this story.