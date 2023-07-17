Billy Kreitler has been named Webster Groves Firefighter of the Year and was recognized for his service during the most recent city council meeting on July 5.
The firefighter/paramedic has worked for the Webster Groves Fire Department for six years. He serves as a driver operator and was cleared to ride as an acting captain — the supervisor and leader of the crew — this year.
He is also acting as the fire department’s water operations team lead, working to coordinate trainings and deployments for water events in and around the city as part of the department’s new Water Operations Team Initiative.
The fire department awarded Kreitler with the honor during its second annual awards and pinning ceremony in late June.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said Kreitler’s commitment to tradition as well as the training of new recruits earned him this year’s honor.
“He has also served as the mentor for new hires and pours his knowledge and experience into our newest members,” Ellis said. “He has fire service pride to embrace the beautiful traditions that make the fire service unique from generation to generation while creating new traditions that inspire and move us from what is to what could be.”