The Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach is holding a food drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, in front of Embroider The Occasion at 124 W. Lockwood Ave. Help the firefighters stuff an ambulance with canned food items and other non-perishables. Santa will also be there to visit with children.
On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 19, keep an eye out in Webster Groves for the jolly old fellow — Santa will be riding around town in a decorated fire truck. Santa’s route will be posted on the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach Facebook page once it has been finalized.