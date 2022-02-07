Negotiations between the Kirkwood Fire Department and the city will continue following a request for higher firefighter pay at a recent Kirkwood City Council meeting.
Duane Orr, a Kirkwood firefighter and representative of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 2665, spoke during the public comments portion of the Jan. 20 council meeting to update listeners on the status of current negotiations regarding pay between the city of Kirkwood and the firefighter’s union.
According to Orr, the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the union expired on Dec. 31, 2021. The two groups have met three times since then, but failed to ratify a new agreement, with the major point of contention being firefighter pay.
Data on comparable municipalities — including Webster Groves, Maplewood, Ladue, Clayton, Brentwood and University City — was provided by city administration. According to Orr, Kirkwood ranked largest in population, highest in the number of engine houses, had the most fire personnel and encompassed the largest square mileage of coverage.
“Shockingly, however, Kirkwood ranked the lowest in pay,” said Orr. “In fact, even despite a recent 2.5% cost of living adjustment, our fire department ranks lowest in pay among the comparable municipalities.”
Orr said that while a pre-negotiated 2.5% raise for firefighter/paramedics went into effect Jan. 1, the union is asking for an overall 5.5% raise.
According to union data, the current top salaries for firefighters and paramedics in Kirkwood are roughly $73,381 and $81,248, respectively. The requested raise would elevate those salaries to roughly $75,381 for top firefighters and $83,925 for top paramedics, with the entry-level paramedic salary decreasing to accommodate. This would place Kirkwood third or fourth in pay among similar municipalities.
But according to David Weidler, assistant chief administrative officer for the city of Kirkwood, Orr neglected to include a city-proposed 2.5% merit increase in his calculations. The increase, which would take effect April 1, 2022, would be provided as a lump sum each year to those who have reached the top of their step program, with the amount determined annually.
“Kirkwood is unique in this manner in the area, as other municipalities do not provide any compensation for merit on an annual basis to firefighters,” Weidler said. “This increase would make the top pay rate for a firefighter/paramedic $83,279.56. The current direction of our city council is to pay at the 60th percentile of our competitors, which has been maintained since our adoption of the current pay classification system.”
Within the last five years, Orr said the Kirkwood Fire Department has experienced 11 resignations, with seven of those people leaving to go to other fire districts.
“The number one reason these firefighters left was inferior pay,” said Orr. “Most estimates say the Kirkwood Fire Department stands to lose approximately 15 of its 51 members over the next five years to retirement. If, in addition, we incur additional loss of employees leaving to go to other fire departments with better pay, this will put us in a real bind. This is not safe for the citizens of Kirkwood, and also detrimental to the mental and physical health of the Kirkwood Fire Department.
“The old adage, ‘You get what you pay for,’ is not something you want to hear when speaking about public safety,” Orr added.
Weidler, however, said the employee attrition rate for the Kirkwood Fire Department has been under 6% the past two years — below the city of Kirkwood’s 7% average. Of the individuals who left the fire department during this time, he said none left for a municipal fire department elsewhere in St. Louis County.
“The city has an obligation to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars,” said Weidler. “As with most, if not all, government agencies, our largest expenditure is on personnel, and we aim to offer a reasonably competitive salary and benefits package to current and prospective employees. Our low attrition rates demonstrate that the continued monitoring of comparator pay and the use of pay studies is an effective compensation strategy that benefits our employees and residents.”
Orr said the expired collective bargaining agreement remains effective until the city and the union can come to an agreement.
“People need to know we’re this far down (in pay),” he said. “We’re one of the best cities you can work for besides pay. We are not signing the collective bargaining agreement without wages. This is our number one most important issue.”