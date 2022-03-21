The callous treatment to fireman Mr. Salvo Parenti, denying his compensation while serving our country in the U.S. Air Force, is shameful, and the way in which the policy change was enacted, devious — a slap in the face to those who serve our city and freedom for our country!
Our firefighters and police officers who opt to serve to protect us on more than one front deserve better respect and just compensation for their dedication and work.
Back in Akron, when with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, I served in the Ohio National Guard with twice-a-year absent periods from my day job to train for a week or so of required deployment and Army maneuvers at Fort Campbell Kentucky. For those times I was absent from my job, Goodyear compensated me for the lost pay difference I would have otherwise made. This was required by the state of Ohio to reimburse those who served in the armed forces and guard.
Does shaving money off city employee compensation and retirement policies justify the spending spree on needless city management expenditures or cheapskate treatment and lack of respect to city personnel for their faithful, dedicated years of service? End this fiscal slide and vote for qualified people to city council who are experienced in prudent city government management practices. The childish outburst by Council Member David Franklin and rude behavior to Mayor Gerry Welch by council members signals a change long past due!
David M. Homeier
Webster Groves