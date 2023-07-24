Perhaps you can’t grow a bracelet from a single sapphire, but did you know that gemstones can plant an idea? For Peter Sutton, the owner of Fire and Facet Studios in Old Orchard, things began germinating early.
“When I was 8 years old, my parents took me to a rock and mineral show, and that was it,” he said.
That early fascination would later lead to the Gemological Institute of America, where he earned his degree as a Graduate Jeweler Gemologist, one of the most prestigious credentials in the industry.
In 2021, Sutton opened Fire and Facet Studios, the newest jewelry store in Webster. Specializing in “uncommon fine jewelry,” the store offers custom design, repairs and appraisals.
“We are also very proud to feature the work of several independent jewelry artists,” he said.
Two years in, Sutton continues to be delighted by the warm welcome from everyone in Webster.
“We have customers who stop in just to say hi, because they tell us it’s such a fun place to be,” he said.
Fire and Facet was represented in the Community Days Parade for the first time this year. And while the store is fiercely loyal to all things Webster, the fan base proved to be city-wide when Fire and Facet was named as a finalist in the St. Louis Magazine A-List Awards for the second time.
Sutton is committed to supporting local non-profits. In 2021, he teamed with Webster’s Jack McGowan, honored in 2022 with the Heart of Gold Award from the chamber of commerce for his holiday light display benefitting Operation Food Search.
“In our first holiday season, when Jack asked if he could put a food collection barrel in the store, we couldn’t say yes fast enough,” said Sutton.
In 2022, Sutton sponsored a raffle with proceeds benefitting OFS once again.
To celebrate its second anniversary, Fire and Facet Studios is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 29, featuring refreshments and live music from 2 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.
601 A E. Lockwood • Webster Groves • 314-731-6008