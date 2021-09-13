First Congregational Church of Webster Groves is hosting a vehicle fair on its east parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Parents can bring preschoolers to the parking lot at Elm and Lockwood for a morning of exploring all of their favorite vehicles up close. Kids will get to climb into a dump truck, see the inside of an ambulance (no injury necessary!), pretend to operate an end loader and more.
There will be an ice cream truck on-site from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. selling treats, and the church will provide complimentary beverages. Music will be playing throughout the event with both oldies and contemporary favorites.
Families should park in the church’s west lot off Gore Avenue and follow the directional signs through the church to the event. There is no cost to attend this event.