Neighbors on Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves are pitching in to help a young couple whose home was damaged by a fire.
Kassidy Ham and Brad Sovich recently moved to the Tuxedo Park neighborhood. It is their first home and they are set to be married in September.
The fire occurred at 7:39 p.m. on Monday, June 5, according to Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis. The call came in as a report of an attic fire, he added.
The couple was in their one-story home in the 700 block of Atalanta Avenue with their dog, Walter, when the fire started. A passerby walking their dog on the street saw smoke coming from the attic and alerted Ham and Sovich, according to neighbor Jenn Fisher.
The Brentwood, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Maplewood, Richmond Heights and Clayton fire departments assisted. Chief Ellis said the fire was under control in less than five minutes after firefighters arrived.
“Crews worked amazingly well and efficiently, as this area within Webster Groves is close to Brentwood and Maplewood, which is great for response proximity,” Ellis said. “The Webster Groves Fire Department had a strong incident command presence on scene, and fire crews arrived ready to go to work as one united team and take care of business.”
Ellis said damage was contained to an internal wall between two studs, and the home can be occupied again once an electrical contractor completes an assessment and repairs.
Fisher said the water damage is likely far worse than the damage caused by the fire.
“The fire was in the attic, so the (highly pressurized) water had to be sprayed from the top down through the home,” Fisher said. “Kassidy had just had her bridal shower this past weekend and all of the gifts were inside and were destroyed.”
The couple is currently staying at a hotel. In the meantime, neighbors have stepped up to help. Fisher began collecting cash and started a GoFundMe campaign for the couple. Roughly $1,800 has been raised so far.
“I’m sure this is overwhelming and scary for them, and we thought it would be nice to collect some funds to help them in the short term while they navigate what will likely be a stressful and time consuming process,” Fisher said. “We really wanted them to know they had come to the right neighborhood and the right place.”
Ham said the neighbors have certainly made she and her fiancé feel that way.
“We are so incredibly sad because we absolutely love that house and our amazing neighborhood and neighbors. We are so grateful for everyone’s support, and we feel so accepted and loved by this community,” Ham said.