After nearly three decades of serving the Webster Groves Fire Department, Fire Chief Tom Yohe is hanging up his hat. As of Friday, Oct. 15, the 58-year-old veteran firefighter is beginning his well-deserved retirement.
It’s new territory for Yohe, who’s spent the last 29 years working his way up through the ranks. The Mascoutah, Illinois resident took over for former Fire Chief Mike Capriglione in 2017.
Originally from the small town of New Baden in Clinton County, Illinois, Yohe grew up chasing fire trucks on his bike, never imagining that one day he might drive one.
“I didn’t know you could be a firefighter and get paid for it. They were all volunteers, right?” he said.
Yohe studied at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become an auto mechanic, but after volunteering as a firefighter in Mascoutah, he decided he preferred the firehouse life. From there, he went to paramedic school to become an EMS.
Yohe first came to Webster Groves in 1992, when he was hired as a firefighter paramedic. He was promoted to captain in 1999, to battalion chief in 2010, and to assistant chief in 2013 before becoming fire chief four years later. Along the way, Yohe earned an associate’s degree in fire science, a bachelor’s degree in fire administration, and numerous certificates.
This week, the firehouse was abuzz with stories. With his retirement imminent, Yohe said he’s been the subject of much reminiscing, with coworkers sharing highlights from 29 years of emergency calls. But what strikes him the most isn’t one particular memory.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is the level of trust,” said Yohe. “The trust between firefighters, because everything we do is based on trust and teamwork, but also the trust of the community. When they’re at their worst moments and their world is collapsing, they trust us.
“That’s pretty impressive,” he continued. “That’s something that’s been earned by firefighters long before I got here, and it’s our job to protect that.”
It’s that relationship with the community that’s kept Yohe in this dangerous role for so long.
“If you go upstairs and look at the refrigerator, it’s covered with letters. Almost daily we get something from somebody who says ‘you made a difference in my life,’” he said. “Being able to help people when they’re at their worst, when they don’t know where else to turn … it is a very rewarding feeling to help somebody.”
One of Yohe’s proudest accomplishments was his involvement in the near completion of a new $5.3 million fire house at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
A Bittersweet Celebration
The Webster Groves City Council celebrated what Mayor Gerry Welch called “a bittersweet moment” at the Oct. 5 council meeting with a video of well-wishes for Chief Yohe. Council members, firefighters, paramedics and others thanked Yohe for his service and leadership throughout the years and congratulated him on his retirement.
“Tom Yohe, we are sure going to miss you,” said Welch. “You’ve been a fabulous fire chief for our city and your leadership for this department is sure appreciated.”
Several firefighters shared anecdotes of how Yohe personally influenced their careers, pushing them to greater heights with his mentorship and support.
“I just want to thank you for the guidance you provided throughout my career. One of the reasons I’m a captain is that you believed in me when you were a battalion chief and I was on your crew,” said Fire Captain Salvo Parenti. “I want to personally thank you for what you’ve done for me and what you’ve done for this fire department. You’re going to be a hard act to follow.”
Welch declared Friday, Oct. 15, to be Tom Yohe Day in Webster Groves.
Applications are currently being collected for Webster Groves’ new fire chief. Assistant Chief Gary Bainter will take over Yohe’s duties for now, as the search continues for his replacement.
In terms of his successor, Yohe said he’s hoping the selection is someone who won’t shake things up too much.
“I’d like somebody who’s willing to come in and observe and get a feel for why the department is successful and build on that, and not come in as a wrecking ball,” said Yohe. “We’ve got a great crew of firefighters, a cohesive group. They know how to do their jobs. I think somebody would be well-intentioned to take advantage of that.”
So what’s next for Yohe? Spending time at home in Mascoutah with his wife is on the list, as is visiting his 24-year-old daughter in North Carolina. But after that, the man himself admits he’ll have to wait and see.
“I don’t even know what I’m doing on the 16th,” he said. “It’s a new adventure.”