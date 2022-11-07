Let’s be honest, if you’re like me and many others across this country, you don’t normally pay real close attention to some of the local county/municipal races and tend to vote with your closest party affiliation. For me, that was usually voting Democrat. I’ve voted solidly Democrat for the last 15 years.
However, Mark Mantovani has me crossing my usual line. I must say that the St. Louis County executive races have piqued my interest for the last few elections, and I’ve seen the mess that former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger created, which Dr. Sam Page has clearly exacerbated by stoking county council in-fighting and dysfunction.
As someone who is ever searching for that mysterious political middle ground, a true bi-partisan, I don’t think you’ll find anyone that fits that more than Mantovani. He takes a smart, sensical approach to the issues and is running on ethical leadership, improving safety, bi-partisan cooperation and improving economic opportunity for the region. What a breath of fresh air!
If you haven’t yet, I encourage my fellow liberals to do some additional digging and research the current state of the county and what Mantovani has to offer. And to my newfound Republican allies in this race, it’s been nice to speak with you again. Despite our myriad differences, let’s keep the lines open and find more opportunities to come together for the betterment of our communities.
Todd Williams
Webster Groves