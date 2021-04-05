As someone who has two precious pups that mean the world to me, this sweet story about a lost — and then found — dog pulled at my heart strings. The kindness it comes wrapped in does, too.
This one comes from Judy, a Webster Groves resident who thought this month’s Buzzing Love column would be a perfect place to extend gratitude to the strangers who helped save her family’s chihuahua from the brutal cold a few months ago. Judy writes ...
“My husband and I would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the two wonderful people who saved our senior dog from certain disaster on New Year’s Day. To respect the privacy of these guardian angels, I won’t mention their first names — and we don’t even know their last names.
Our dog Teddy — a chubby, long-haired chihuahua — ran away after New Year’s Eve fireworks terrified him during a bathroom break just after midnight. My husband John and I frantically searched outside with flashlights. With no luck, our concern for Teddy’s safety grew. He’s a little 14-year-old “homebody” pooch, and there he was outdoors, lost in below-freezing temperatures. John drove around the neighborhood while I continued to search near our house. Panic was beginning to grip me.
Suddenly, a young woman stopped her car at our driveway. I assume it was because she was wondering why an old gal was creeping around outside in her nightgown with a flashlight between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. I told her about our search for Teddy.
Unbelievably and thankfully, this young lady and her friend had found Teddy wandering down Laclede Station Road — and her friend had taken him home to keep him warm and safe!!!
She even insisted on going to get Teddy and driving him back to us, although we were certainly willing, and of course offered, to pick him up ourselves. When the woman returned, Teddy was relaxing comfortably in the passenger’s seat of her car.
The young woman and her friend were in the right place at the right time for Teddy. They saved his life and we will never forget their caring compassion for our old, lost dog. Again, thank you dear angels!
But this is more than a thank you. It’s further evidence of the innate goodness in people, which often goes unreported and unappreciated. This story could have easily ended very sadly if not for two very caring people. There is much to be said about the kindness of strangers.”
Indeed, my friends. It is often the kindness of strangers that cannot only turn a day or a week around, but change a life. Remind us that there’s good in the world. Return a piece of our hearts. Help us find our smile again. Because like I always say ... When the pain shatters us, it’s the love and kindness that saves us.
Do you have a story about kindness in our community? I’d love to feature it in my next column. Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.