Recently, while driving south on Geyer Road past Kirkwood Park after dark, my car struck several deep potholes as I entered the railroad crossing north of Woodbine Avenue. Even though I was driving at or below the posted 25 mph speed limit, my car went partially airborne and crashed heavily onto the crossing.
The next morning, I was able to see the damage to the front of my car. I went to the Kirkwood Public Works facility to see the superintendent of city streets. He, nor any of his supervisors, were at work that day and I was told the street department was not responsible for rail crossings. I did suggest they investigate a dangerous situation. They told me it was “not their job” and to go to city hall to see the official who worked with the railroads. The city official was not at work that day either, and his office said nothing could be done. I went next door to the police department and suggested they check out the rail crossing before someone got injured.
Finally, I called Union Pacific Railroad and reached an “emergency operator” who told me she couldn’t help either.
It amazes me that an unsafe rail crossing on a major street in Kirkwood could cause damage to vehicles for more than a week, and no one from the city or railroad take action to fix the problem.
William “Freddy” Friedrichs
Kirkwood