Juliet Lilledahl Scherer, who teaches English courses at the community college level, has a favorite piece of wisdom: “The meaning of life is to find your gift; the purpose of life is to give it away.”
“That is what I think of when I think of my English professor, Dr. Boyd, from 30 years ago,” said Scherer. “Robert Boyd helped me find writing and literature. It’s a joy now to use my gift to help him give away more of himself.”
Boyd is now retired from St. Louis Community College at Meramec in Kirkwood. This summer he assembled dozens of short stories from 65 years of writing to put together a book for publication.
He found a venue with Yettie Publishing, and it turns out that Yettie is the literary operation of his former student Scherer. The result is a book entitled, “Family Values,” by Robert Boyd.
“Juliet was my student three decades ago and she is an incredible person,” said Boyd, who lives in Kirkwood just a couple of blocks from the Meramec campus.
“She was a standout student athlete back then,” he added. “Now, she is a widely admired teacher in developmental education. And unbeknownst to me, she also became a publisher of everything from serial fiction to wrestling books. Insofar as a teacher can feel pride in a student’s accomplishment, I can say that I am absolutely in awe of what she has accomplished.”
As for Scherer, she is equally proud to play a role in her old mentor’s writing career. After all, Boyd got her started in her literary adventures and inspired the creation of her Yettie Publishing. According to Sherer, Boyd had a hand in her first published work in 1994, a short story in Meramec’s student literature magazine, Currents, called “The Untouchables.”
“That first publication gave me the confidence to go on to Bradley University,” said Scherer. “And now, three academic degrees later, to have the opportunity to publish my former professor after all this time — it’s beyond my wildest dreams.”
“Family Values”
Boyd describes his “Family Values” book as a collection of stories about the links to the biological and social connections of family. The stories are about grandparents, parents, siblings, significant others and, of course, offspring.
“Whether we are rebelling against them, nestling into them or just living with them, they are family,” said Boyd. “They are the link between what was, how we are now and what comes next.”
Boyd said the title of the book presented some issues. People might look at it as a satirical comment on how “family values” became a term that has been politicized, commercialized and abused. He said others might interpret the title to mean it’s a conservative book guiding people back to the traditional family structure. A sort of guidebook along the lines of James Dobson’s “Focus on the Family.”
But Boyd said the book is none of those things — it’s just about how our families can be aggravating and glorious and inevitable.
One story, titled “Walter George,” is a look at love and commitment among older folks and set in a retirement community. “A Country Romance” is an old-fashioned story of love and revenge set in rural Arkansas, where Boyd actually grew up.
Another story, “Scenic Overlook,” follows a young wife on a hike and an epiphany in which she finds her strength. Boyd has a soft spot for this story because it inspired the cover art for his book created by his daughter, Kate. The cover illustrates how the book is, indeed, a family production. And Boyd has a special message at the front of the book: “This book is dedicated to my best friend, and my wife, who are, providentially, the same person. Thank you, Kay.”
Professor Juliet Scherer
It’s a good bet that Scherer, now a professor at Meramec, has taken up where Boyd left off. She is teaching English composition and giving students plenty of feedback.
“My goal is always to help students to find their voice in their writing and to help them write in a way that they can be understood,” she said.
Not surprisingly, the first book Yettie Publishing printed was by a Lindbergh High School wrestling coach and Scherer was determined to give his ideas a voice. Coach Nick Purler was always sending notes about wrestling, sports and attitude home to her son. Sherer, who lives with her family in Concord Village, found herself inspired by those notes and wanted to see them in book form. The result was Yettie Publishing’s premiere production of “The Purler Way: A Path to Excellence for Wrestlers, Parents, and Coaches.”
With her advanced degrees, Scherer might not seem like a typical wrestling aficionado. She earned an master’s from Purdue University, and a doctorate from the University of Missouri in St. Louis while juggling kids and family demands.
Scherer’s title for her publishing company might not seem so typical either. Why not a more distinguished name like HarperCollins, Scholastic or even Penguin?
“My older brother used to tease me when I was young,” said Scherer. “He thought it was funny to call me ‘Yeti,’ an ugly animal with matted hair, long nails and bad breath. He had everybody calling me a Yeti and I hated it. Well, I realized you can either let that kind of thing eat you up, or you can own it. And now I own Yettie Publishing.”