When the Affordable Care Act was introduced and navigating the world of health care became even more confusing, Mike Butz, partner of Crawford-Butz, saw a need for an independent specialized insurance agency focused solely on health insurance.
To create the best possible team, Butz brought on two other insurance advisors he had worked with for decades – Robert Seay and Dan Jung – and in 2012 MB Health Insurance Advisors was born.
Unlike big insurance companies that sell only their own plans, MB Health is an independent agency designed to help clients find the best insurance plan for them.
“It used to be that someone would work for the same business their entire life, and that company would provide a pension, health insurance and other benefits,” said Butz. “As people now change jobs much more often, the responsibility for these complex benefits shifts more and more to the individual.
“What I enjoy most about my business is turning the complicated process someone has in finding the right Medicare or ACA health care plan into a simple, painless process. It’s a joy to see their anxiety go away.”
MB Health has grown from the initial 3 Brokers, to now having 5. They are certified for every major provider of ACA and Medicare in Missouri and bring over 80 years of experience in dealing with Health Insurance.
Our clients love how simple and anxiety-free MB Health makes finding the right coverage for the best possible price with customer service second to none.
“They took great care in explaining things and getting me set up before my deadline. I was relieved to have them help me through the process,” wrote one customer.
“I cannot say enough good things about MB Health,” wrote another. “Whenever I hear anyone complain about their insurance, I give them your number.”
9700 Mackenzie Road • Affton • 314-544-5400