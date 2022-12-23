I woke to the sound of rain. Sprays of water dampened the grass in the courtyard, pattering against the flimsy cardboard box positioned around me.
It was 5 a.m. on a Sunday in October, and I was participating in my parish’s “Homeless City” event, during which a group of teens like myself spend a night sleeping outside in cardboard boxes to raise awareness of homelessness.
On short notice, however, we had to end the night early when the garden’s sprinkler system went off. My friends and I joked about the misfortune as we tumbled back into the youth room, but I felt conflicted. I had participated in the event to learn more about homelessness, but still felt distant from the truth — that on any given day or night, our fellow St. Louisans experiencing homelessness can wake up to real rain or snow, with no youth room to run to.
The homelessness crisis has continued to pervade St. Louis. A point-in-time study conducted in January 2018 by the St. Louis County & City Continuums of Care found that on a single night, 1,050 county and city residents experienced some level of homelessness. A January 2022 census noted the county number has increased, revealing the total to be up 34% from 2018.
The majority of those who were homeless at the time of the 2018 study found shelter with some form of assisted housing, but 121 people remained without a sheltered place to sleep, finding solace only on park benches or under highway bridges.
“It’s Uncomfortable”
While my friends and I woke up to sprinklers, people without shelter may be woken up by storms, snow ... and soon, possibly police. By Missouri House Bill 1606 — signed in June by Gov. Mike Parson and set to take effect in January 2023 — citizens staying on unauthorized plots of land will be asked to leave and charged with a misdemeanor if they refuse to do so or accept temporary housing.
This has been met with backlash by many Missourians who argue that the law doesn’t account for the limited resources of the unhoused aid system in St. Louis, which can’t accommodate everyone and doesn’t take into account mental health issues.
Countless organizations continue to fight for the homeless, providing some meals or a place to stay. Nonprofits like the St. Patrick Center and the Salvation Army make up the 4,000-plus beds available across St. Louis, but I wonder: What do the rest of us do for those alongside us living on the streets of St. Louis? And how much do we really bother to understand about them?
The answer presents itself every single day during my commute to and from St. Louis University High School — we don’t care for people experiencing homelessness like we should. I’m not alone among Kirkwood residents or St. Louisans who often encounter people who are homeless, holding signs in traffic and asking for money. But only giving a glance or a granola bar, I continue on with my day, as does most every other rushed, preoccupied driver around me.
I feel unsure, often stressed, in these situations. I know the people around me are just as conflicted, often rolling up their windows or turning their heads to look away. We’re faced with an unfamiliar situation and unfamiliar people, so when challenged with the question of whether to answer their pleas, we almost always go with the safest option — do nothing at all.
“I feel like it’s uncomfortable sometimes to just approach a homeless person,” said St. Louis University High sophomore Andrew Moritz.
Many argue that we shouldn’t give anything, saying that offering money is a temporary solution that may enable a person who is homeless to stay in that situation. It would be easy to accept this and move on with our busy days without lending any help, but I don’t believe we should base our personal neglect of another individual on our perception of a broader situation regarding aid.
It’s important to remember that we haven’t lived through anyone else’s situation, so we don’t know what that person’s life is like or what resources may be available to that individual — if any.
While statistically there may appear to be enough shelter and help for St. Louis’ homeless population, the availability of these resources can vary by gender and geographic area, meaning someone you encounter literally may not have anywhere to go.
“We do not have the level of support (in Missouri) that could really reach everyone who needs help,” said St. Louis University High School teacher David Callon.
“All It Takes Is A Few Kind Words”
Simply ignoring someone also denies them their humanity. To an extent, yes — there are some effective solutions in place for St. Louis’ homeless population. But it’s just as vital to look out your window, see another human being and treat them as such.
“When you don’t acknowledge someone, when you pretty much just want them out of your sight, they begin to feel like they are as invisible as you would like them to be,” said Kathy Acre, founder of BACK@YOU, which provides backpacks and necessities to hundreds of people living without permanent housing across St. Louis.
Acknowledgment toward people experiencing homelessness is often few and far between, as we avert our eyes at traffic stops or blatantly ignore those asking for money.
However, many people I’ve talked with have formed relationships with homeless people they have frequently encountered, and can now call some of them friends. While that initially shocked me, I’ve come to realize that until we can have the same empathy for those experiencing homelessness as we do for other people in our lives, we can’t truly say we understand them.
Also, to notice those who are homeless is to make them feel seen, and to break the cycle of neglect and invisibility they constantly experience. It can start as simply as asking the person their name, which is something that person may not get to hear very often.
“All it takes is a few kind words and the extension of an olive branch to begin to understand your fellow man,” said Ladue High School senior Austin Mathieu.
We have entered into a period of colder temperatures, harsh weather and another difficult time for those who are experiencing homelessness and cannot find shelter or relief. Before we let ourselves be led by our own busy lives and disinterest, let us acknowledge these people for who they are — our neighbors, living right alongside us. Share the holiday joy — say hello.
“We need to care about people who are poorer than we are, who have less than we have. It is our responsibility to make sure that people aren’t invisible, that people aren’t dying in vacant houses just trying to survive in the winter,” said Kathy Acre, founder of BACK@YOU. “I think that as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of each other. Not everybody feels that way and we don’t always do that good of a job at it, but I do think that everybody should be responsible for that.”
Andrew Hunt is a student at St. Louis University High School and a resident of Kirkwood.