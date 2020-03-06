Only real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of Realtors can call themselves realtors.
All realtors adhere to the association’s strict code of ethics, which is based on professionalism and protection of the public. That’s why all real estate licensees are not the same.
Dedicated to serving America’s property owners at both local and national levels, the National Association of Realtors, the voice for real estate, is the largest professional association with more than one million members strong. It pays to work with a realtor who will provide you with invaluable services when buying or selling a home. Look for the realtor logo when choosing a real estate agent.
Sellers
A Realtor:
• Will give you up-to-date information about the market, prices, financing and terms and conditions of competing properties.
• Will market your property to other real estate agents and to the public.
• Will know when, where and how to best market your property.
• Can help you objectively evaluate every buyer’s proposal without compromising your marketing position.
• Can help close the sale of your home.
Buyers
A Realtor:
• Has many resources to assist you in your home search.
• Can provide objective information about each property.
• Can help you negotiate.
• Can help you determine your buying power.
• Provides guidance during the evaluation of the property.
• Can guide you through the closing process to ensure everything flows together smoothly.