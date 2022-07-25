Mobility City of St. Louis provides solutions to those who experience mobility challenges to get them moving again with the opportunity for greater independence. We specialize in rentals, sales, repairs, service, and sanitization of durable medical mobility equipment and most importantly, we provide exceptional, caring, and compassionate service to our valued customers.
Mobility City of St. Louis is a family-owned business backed by the nation’s leading mobility repair and service franchisor, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. Owners, Derrick and Carol Dufresne and Tim and Noelle Humphrey, have lived in the St. Louis community for over 30 years. Derrick and Noelle are specialists with a long history of providing services and support to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and support and training for their caregivers.
Come visit our showroom in Des Peres to rent or purchase a variety of mobility equipment options and test them out on our in-store racetrack. And if you need repair or can’t come to us, our mobile service van can bring our service directly to you - regardless of where you purchased the equipment initially.
12009 Manchester Rd. • 833-MOB-CITY (662-2489)