Kirkwood Park in the spring and summer, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways: Six baseball diamonds with 12 permanent dugout benches, two playgrounds for kids of all ages, one splash pad, eight tennis courts, one pickleball court, one handball court, one racquetball court, one lake for fishing, several miles of trails for walking and jogging, six horseshoe pits with two permanent benches (rest between 12 oz. curls), one indoor ice skating rink, one full basketball court, one amphitheater, one aquatic center and even one pistol range.
We shall love thee better after you find room for one soccer field!
Michael Quigley
Kirkwood