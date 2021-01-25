According to the U.S. Constitution, Sen. Josh Hawley and Missouri State Rep. Justin Hill must resign.
The 14th Amendment, Section 3, states: “No Person shall hold elected office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against our country.” That is what Sen. Hawley cheered and promoted, and what Rep. Hill participated in.
The votes have been counted correctly, the election was legitimate, and the results are final and have been certified. No angry, treasonous mob of armed vigilantes threatening our government can change this.
We need to hold these traitors accountable and return our country to a place where our leaders reflect the very best of every kind of American and where liberty and justice for all prevails. It’s time for Josh Hawley and Justin Hill to find new jobs.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood