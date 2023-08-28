Located in Central Illinois, where Interstates 57 and 70 meet, Effingham offers the perfect centralized location to connect with loved ones and the inner self. With 16 hotels to unwind at, more than 70 restaurants to indulge in, and countless things to see and do, visitors will be hard-pressed to find a reason to leave.
Take the day off — or better yet, take the whole weekend — and discover what makes this Midwestern getaway so irresistible to travelers from all walks of life. The Effingham community is a haven for those looking to “fill their cup” — both in the metaphorical sense and the literal.
Relax into vacation mode with a steamy hot yoga session at Mika Yoga Studio. Participants never feel more grounded than they do on the mat. Enjoy the feeling of being fully present, connected and at peace.
Then, get ready to kick it up a notch in Downtown Effingham. Here, visitors will encounter local makers, entrepreneurs, coffee roasters, storytellers, restauranteurs and a community rich in talent and diversity. Warm up with a freshly-brewed coffee to-go from the folks at Joe Sippers Café and peruse the local art scene along the way to the next destination.
A woodsy, warm scent greets visitors at the door of the John Boos & Co. Outlet and Showroom. This iconic foodie brand has a historic reputation in Effingham as its oldest manufacturer, dating back to 1887. Browse handcrafted Boos Block wood cutting boards, butcher blocks, carts and other factory seconds.
Continue the culinary experience just down the road at Firefly Grill. This modern roadhouse restaurant sits on the shores of Lake Kristie, and is nestled in a meadow of Black-eyed Susans and vegetable gardens. It’s a farm-to-table oasis for those looking to be nourished with the very best, sustainably-sourced ingredients. Homegrown hospitality abounds here.
Recharge in a space that feels like home — whether that’s the opulent and romantic Holiday Inn on the northside of town or the industrial, airy loft at the XCHNG, in Downtown Effingham. Sink into the deep comfort and cozy familiarity of the Heartland.
Rested and ready to explore, step into a dreamy old-world setting at Tuscan Hills Winery. Peruse the wine list filled with whimsical names like Starry Night and Sweet Sicilian. Indulge in a guilty pleasure and order a few bottles of it to take home, or enjoy a glass on the heated patio. Go ahead — let the cup “runneth over.”
No matter the experience, visitors will soak up the people, the places and the experiences that set Effingham apart. For more information, or to view the calendar of events, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com or call 1-800-772-0750 to request a free visitor’s guide.