The Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District is pollinating seeds of happiness on Fridays in April.
If you find a “Flutterbee,” it is yours to keep. If the Flutterbee is red and white, you can keep it and you win a $20 gift certificate good for shopping and dining in downtown Kirkwood.
What is a Flutterbee? A Flutterbee is the latest creation from Kirkwood’s Seeds of Happiness Guy, Mark Borella. Borella created these fun and colorful bees to complement last year’s Flutterbys to pollinate happiness and adventure in his hometown.
Twelve red and white Flutterbees will be planted in the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District by the Seeds of Happiness team on April 14, April 21 and April 28. This year, the happiness pollinators will be placed outdoors and indoors at participating downtown Kirkwood businesses. Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate, Lass & Laddie, Paperdolls Boutique, Reclaim Renew, Royal Bank of Missouri, sammysoap and The Refill Effect are the indoor locations for the pollinators.
Each Flutterbee has a QR code attached. Use it to visit the special Seeds of Happiness landing page to be entered to win a surprise spring bee box filled with Kirkwood art, local honey and more. There will be 10 winners total.
Seeds of Happiness
In 2006, Seeds of Happiness started out as leftover lumps of clay that local artist Borella made into little smiles to give to friends who were going through hard times. The seeds and smiles spread. The first seeds have grown into a creative studio/store on Prospect Avenue in Kirkwood and online business, too. Contact smiles@seedsofhappiness.com to learn more.
The Pollinating Happiness activity is coordinated by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District and Seeds of Happiness.