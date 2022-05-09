After experiencing a sudden loss, Bobbi Baker discovered how hot yoga — which she had started as a physical workout — could help heal a part of herself she didn’t know was broken. From that moment on, she was determined to create a space where students felt welcomed and safe to try yoga in hopes of finding their own growth.
In 2015, she opened Namaste Yoga Studio at 200 S. Kirkwood Road, alongside business partners Rusty Baker and Christie Pollihan. After seven years in operation, Namaste is moving to a freshly-renovated space at 10921 Manchester Road in June 2022.
“Even though I have been practicing yoga for over nine years, someone recently told me that the three D’s typically attract one to yoga — death, divorce and disease. This makes total sense, as all three of these circumstances typically stop you in your tracks and make you reevaluate everything in your life,” said Baker. “My hope is that the awareness of yoga spreads and people want to implement this amazing practice into their lives now because it makes you feel so, so great, and not just because you experience personal loss.”
Namaste Yoga Studio offers classes, workshops and retreats. The studio recently announced its first destination yoga retreat four hours southwest of St. Louis at Big Cedar Lodge. This “Reset and Reconnect Yoga Retreat” will be an unforgettable three-day, two-night adventure during the first weekend of February 2023.
The retreat is about more than just yoga — it’s a reason to press pause, find a new perspective, and live life differently. Visit www.namaste-stl.com for more info.
“There were many moments during the early stages that we doubted we were on the right track,” said Baker. “Then out of the blue, we had students walk up in tears thanking us because their experience helped save their marriage or gave them the courage to leave a bad one. It was then that I acknowledged we had created what we intended.”
Moving to 10921 Manchester Road • 314-394-2135