Final Words Denise Nenninger Nov 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In response to block parties ruining Halloween... “If you build it, they will come.” Thank you.Denise Nenninger Webster Groves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest Edition e-Edition Webster-Kirkwood Times Nov 18, 2022 Garage Sales WEBSTER , 437 LARKHILL CT, 11/25, 9-12. Washer/Electric dryer, kitchenware, quilts, Christmas/childrens items, womens clothing (14-16), shoes (9), garden tools. Back/basement access. Save 314-647-1049. BUYING ONE GOOD PIECE TO ENTIRE ESTATES . From antiques to mid-century and everything in between. Call for a no obligation offer. TIN ROOF ANTIQUES, ask for Jon (Since 1979). Save BUYING OLDER ITEMS of every description, individually or in quantity, attic to basement, '60s and before. Bob, 314-852-9563/ 314-704-1838. Save SEASONED FIREWOOD DELIVERED 4'x8'/$165. Tree removal/service offered too! Dustins Lawn and Tree Service 573-702-8857. Save CARDIO STRIDE 4.0 TREADMILL . Bought for $240 (included assembly). Used once. $100 obo. 314-701-6811. Save KIRKWOOD OPTIMIST CHRISTMAS TREE LOT. North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Open November 19. Save LIGHT UP THOSE DARK WINTER NIGHTS - BEAUTIFUL TABLE LAMPS : Various sizes, styles and prices. Ranging from $20-$50, including, brass, glass, porcelain and wood styles. Private local seller, 314-965-0330. Save