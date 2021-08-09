The Webster Groves City Council on Aug. 3 gave first and second readings to code amendments to allow for multi-family housing in its business districts. A final vote is set for Aug. 17.
The city defines multi-family housing as apartments, apartment hotels, residences over storefronts, townhouses and condominiums.
At a continued public hearing on Aug. 3, the council amended the legislation to agree that no building in the “C” district — commercial areas along Watson Road, Big Bend Boulevard, Laclede Station Road and smaller commercial pockets — should exceed 2.5 stories, or 35 feet. Exceptions are for buildings facing Watson Road, Laclede Station Road, South Old Orchard Avenue, and Big Bend Boulevard between Laclede Station Road and Gray Avenue. In these areas buildings can be up to three stories and up to 45 feet.
Buildings in commercial districts can be up to four stories and up to 56 feet when not sharing a common boundary with a single-family dwelling. Also, requirements for front, side and rear setbacks on a building in the commercial district were decreased to allow more flexibility in building options, according to city officials.
In the “D” district, which comprises Old Webster, the council amendment agreed no building could exceed three stories or 45 feet in height, except buildings there can be up to four stories and up to 56 feet when not sharing a common boundary with a single-family dwelling.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development, has said the city’s first zoning code in 1923 formally separated future development by use types — commercial, industrial, multi-family and single-family/two-family residential. It allowed multi-family use types within and near commercial districts, and Perry said the city’s zoning code has included multiple family residential uses in commercial districts under various regulations since 1956.
Over the years, amendments have been made to the zoning code, changing how multiple family residential can be developed within commercial districts as both permitted and later conditional uses, she said.
The 1978 comprehensive plan recommended multi-family and apartment uses within and near existing commercial areas, and in the redevelopment of large institutional land.
The 2006 Development Foundation Plan strongly encouraged multi-family and commercial uses in commercial districts. Perry said that a 2017 comprehensive plan map amendment designated significant portions of the city’s commercial districts for mixed use development.
The benefits of allowing multi-family housing include more affordable housing options, for those such as “empty nesters,” according to Perry. Between 1970 and 2019, the city’s population of those under age 18 has decreased, while the percentage of those over 65 has increased.
The code amendments would allow for multiple family dwellings to be built in Old Orchard, Old Webster, Crossroads, along Watson Road and in some small pockets around the city. The changes would allow these multiple family dwellings without the need for a conditional use permit or a rezoning to planned commercial, according to Perry.
Front, back or side setbacks have been decreased for a building in a commercial district, except in limited circumstances. Front entry attached garages would not be allowed on multi- family dwellings. The city is considering multiple family housing within existing commercial districts only, Perry has said.