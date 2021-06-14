The Webster Groves City Council expects a final vote on the fiscal year 2022 budget at its meeting on June 15.
The budget, which begins on July 1, includes some dips into city reserves and cuts to employee compensation. The budget projects a total of roughly $29.6 million in expenditures and roughly $24.3 million in revenues for the next fiscal year.
The city lost revenues due to the Recreation Complex being closed for part of 2020, and later operating at only 50% capacity due to COVID-19. The Aquatic Center was closed for the entire 2020 pool season, which had a dramatic impact on revenue generation, according to City Manager Marie Peoples.
An aging city hall building prompted additional expenses, as did increased costs for employee health coverage. After reducing expenses, the estimated fund balance for June 30, 2022, is now roughly $9.2 million. The estimated fund balance for June 30, 2021, is approximately $10.7 million.
Of the $5.3 million being taken out of reserves for the coming fiscal year, $2 million will be out of the general fund and $3.3 million out of other reserves such as capital funds. By the end of 2022, the city expects to have roughly $8.6 million in reserved general revenues.
The council is also expected to vote June 15 on final approval of salary ordinances for compensation of city staff. The budget does not include the $4.6 million the city expects to receive in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Eric Peterson, the city’s new assistant city manager and finance and administration director, said the council will have the ability to amend the budget throughout the fiscal year to account for changed revenues, operational needs and the inclusion of the American Rescue Plan monies.
The city’s general fund alone projects revenue of roughly $17.1 million and expenses of roughly $19.2 million — a deficit of roughly $2.1 million.
“We are being very conservative on revenues. We don’t anticipate any growth,” he said. “Revenues have started to rebound, but we’re not factoring that into the budget, and I don’t expect the rebound to close the deficit. This is an issue that needs to be resolved in the longterm.”
Historically, the city has given full- and part-time employees a 2% cost-of-living increase on July 1 and another 1.5% average performance pay increase to full-time employees as of Jan. 1 of the following year. On May 18, the city council decided to allow only the 2% cost-of-living increase in the new budget. Eliminating the 1.5% performance increase will save the city about $120,000 during the coming fiscal year, according to Peterson.
Peterson said the city is planning a compensation study to ensure the city is at the proper pay level for employees. The council on June 1 authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement for a compensation and classification study with McGrath Human Resources Group at a cost of roughly $29,000.
Peterson previously warned that a growing personnel cost is outpacing revenues. Between fiscal year 2018 and the coming fiscal year, personnel costs have grown by $1.9 million — a rise that Peterson said is not sustainable given that revenue grew by only $547,000 during the same time period.
“The study will look at where we are in the market, especially for low-wage jobs, and what the appropriate range in the pay scale should be,” he said. “We may, for instance, move the performance pay off the fiscal year budget and look at a calendar year (increase).”