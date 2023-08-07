After nearly 60 years of serving Catholic parishioners, Curé of Ars Church on Laclede Station Road in Shrewsbury has closed. It is merging with St. Michael the Archangel parish on Sutherland Avenue, also in Shrewsbury.
The closure of Curé of Ars, which opened in 1966 and was most recently serving about 230 households, is part of the sweeping initiative dubbed “All Things New” — the largest-ever restructuring for the Archdiocese of St. Louis under the direction of Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski.
Curé of Ars is one of dozens of parishes for which the closings took effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The “All Things New” plan shrinks the number of parishes in the St. Louis diocese from 178 to 135. Some 34 parishes are closing, 15 parishes are being merged with others, 155 priests are being reassigned and a mission is being closed.
Rev. James Byrnes of Curé of Ars is taking the opportunity of the merger to retire. Rev. Donald Henke of St. Michael the Archangel is being reassigned full-time to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, which is also in Shrewsbury. Leadership of the expanded St. Michael’s parish will pass to Rev. Charles Ferrara.
Curé of Ars parish was established in 1966 by Joseph Cardinal Ritter, and the church itself was completed in time for Christmas Mass at midnight in 1968. The church is notable among Catholics as the home of a crucifix from the former Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Church in South St. Louis. The crucifix is made of wood carved in southern Germany in the late 1800s, and the ends of the cross contain relics of three early Christian martyrs.