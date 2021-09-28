The Heartland Art Club annual Members’ Showcase is entering its final week of exhibition at the Galleries at Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive, located across from the historic Kirkwood Train Station.
Attracting talent from across the Midwest, Heartland Art Club’s aim is to bring attention to high quality representational art — art that depicts an identifiable subject — and offer opportunities for artists to improve their skills in a range of media. Art includes photorealism and impressionism, and artists can use almost any media.
This year’s show was judged by artist Jane Mudd, whose long career in portraiture and college art instruction have shaped her unique artistic perspective.
“This was a very tough exhibit to judge,” said Mudd. “I spent a long time with the work but kept coming back to the ones I ended up selecting. They seemed to reflect all, or most, of what I look for as a judge: understanding of the medium, knowledge of design, drawing skill, invention, element of surprise in either idea, execution, or sense of paradox.”
Out of 67 entries from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas, Mudd selected six works for awards.
First Place, “The Aftermath,” watercolor, by Erin Blumer of Glendale.
• Second Place, “Sitting on a Couch in Paint Rock,” oil, by Lon Brauer of Granite City, Illinois.
• Third Place, “Meandering,” pastel, by Tracey Maras of Dawson, Illinois.
• Honorable Mention, “Winter Solitude,” oil, by Sandy Haynes of Kirkwood.
• Honorable Mention, “Petroglyphs Kokopelli,” quill pen and ink, by Gary Gackstatter of Kirkwood.
• Honorable Mention, “Windstorm, Weldon Springs Trail Head,” photography, by Beth Goyer of Des Peres.
In addition to judging the Members’ Showcase, Mudd will also be leading a portrait workshop at Heartland Art Club in November. The workshop is open to all and will be an opportunity to learn from an accomplished artist with a long career in both art and teaching.
Registration can be completed on Heartland Art Club’s website, www.heartlandartclub.org.
The Members’ Showcase is open to the public through Oct. 2 during regular Gallery hours, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. All artwork in the showcase is available for purchase.