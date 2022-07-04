I am disappointed in the Webster-Kirkwood Times for printing a letter suggesting that the discredited film “2,000 Mules” indicates election fraud. And to print this letter a day after Republican leaders of the Justice Department at the time of the election all testified that stories of election fraud were bogus, or, to use the words of Former Attorney General Barr, “bullshit.”
The real “fraud” is the filmmaker D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to a felony for using straw donors to make campaign donations for a friend in excess of the allowed personal limit. This paragon of virtue admitted funneling money to other people and donating in their names. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said D’Souza admitted “he knew what he was doing was wrong and something the law forbids.”
Mary Clemons
Kirkwood