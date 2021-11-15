About the time President Richard Nixon put Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley on his “Enemies List” for their “depraved music,” Lawrence Welk was featuring it on his show and praising its genre as “modern spiritual.”
Perhaps the TV orchestra leader didn’t know what a “toke” was when he had his singers croon, “One toke over the line, sweet Jesus.” Perhaps Nixon did not understand what gentle souls he was branding as enemies of America.
In any case, the song became a big hit — as in top of the charts. The song became a slogan and the anthem of a generation. It also had Nixon allies wanting to stone the boys, and not with the proverbial doobies of potheads.
Longtime Webster University professor and filmmaker Kathy Corley covers the controversy about the toking song in her documentary, “One Toke Over the Line ... and Still Smokin.’” Corley wants people to know there is so much more to appreciate about these folk rockers of the heartland.
“What drew me to them for making a documentary is that they are such wonderful storytellers,” said Corley. “When they perform a song, they tell the story behind it. Often that can be as good as the song.
“Also, Brewer and Shipley are authentic, very nice people,” she continued. “They were doing well in L.A., but they did not care for the glamour and the money. They came back to their Midwest home, made their music, and played in the coffee houses and clubs.”
Corley collected scores of hours of material for the documentary that has been 10 years in the making. Some of the best material comes from the duo’s recollections of the 1960s touring in the Midwest and South.
Their song, “Don’t Want To Die In Georgia,” touches on some of the hostile receptions they got on the road. They were chastised as long-haired, hippie freaks, mistaken for civil rights workers and occasionally manhandled.
True To Their Values
The twosome played with the best. Music sessions, concerts and projects were performed with Jethro Tull, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Bonnie Raitt and Black Sabbath.
Corley’s documentary shows them at work making tunes with Leon Russell, Jerry Garcia, Mike Bloomfield and more. Through it all, Brewer and Shipley never lost track of their commitment to the heartland and making ballads from the heart.
Maybe some of that stems from religious, patriotic roots in the early years. Brewer recalls a musical family that had him singing, “God Bless America” on a radio station when he was just four years old. Shipley recalls singing songs religiously with his parents.
“Dad and mom both sang in the Methodist church choir,” Shipley told Corley. “While I was not a big church goer, I sang with my parents. We would take vacations. When we’d be riding in the car, we would be singing all of those silly, old camp songs. And so it was really my father, mother and sister that really got me into singing, and that’s where I learned to sing harmony.”
As Corley sorted through tapes of concerts and performances, miles of archival footage and her own interviews with the duo and their friends, she found that Brewer and Shipley have stayed true to their values. A key value is treating others as you wish to be treated.
One of their more recent songs, “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” recalls turmoil in Ferguson and the shooting of Michael Brown. It is a cry for peace and social justice.
Another song calls for fair treatment of immigrants. According to Brewer and Shipley, patriotism is really about knowing how people coming to America from all over the world is what has made this nation strong.
They said their song, “Streets of America,” causes some in their audiences to become visibly angry and stomp out of their concerts. It’s a visceral reaction that they did not often encounter in their early years.
From Preview To Finish
Fans got a preview of Corley’s documentary a few years ago at the Tivoli Theatre at the St. Louis International Film Festival. The partners in folk rock even showed up for that St. Louis preview. Now, the entire deed is done.
Brewer and Shipley have a place in their hearts for St. Louis and will help Corley market the piece here. Some of that fondness is because KSHE Radio did not boycott their controversial music and played their entire albums without interruption on St. Louis FM Radio.
“We will soon be marketing the DVD locally and then regionally,” said Corley. “I hope to have a showing at Webster University in 2022, perhaps it should be on 4-20, April 20.”
April 20, or 4-20, has significance among early “tokers” who have fought for decriminalization of both medical marijuana and recreational use of marijuana across the country. April 20 is a rallying and remembrance day.
“There is so much more to them than the pot song, which was a lark,” said Corley. “But it happened and that’s what makes the documentary kind of a period piece. Because now, the stigma of smoking pot and the marijuana controversy is becoming history.
“But what I love about them now is that they are 77 and 80, and they have not stopped creating,” added Corley, who is now a professor emeritus at Webster. “The boomer generation, our generation, has not stopped. We still have the creative spirit.”
Corley’s observation may explain why she concludes her documentary with one of Brewer and Shipley’s favorite hits, the “Witchi-Tai-To” song. As they sing with heart and soul:
“What a spirit spring is bringing round my head,
Makes me feel glad that I’m not dead!”