"Figure, Form and Formless," a new exhibit at Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, opened Wednesday, Sept. 2.
One of the show's featured guest artists is internationally known St. Louis native Cbabi Bayoc, who provides dynamic "Phunk" to all of his artwork through colorful shapes and lines.
Find out more about Bayoc at https://www.greendoorartgallery.com/new-exhibit.html.
Visit the gallery to get a look at his powerful work and the work of other guest artists and gallery artists. The gallery is open Wednesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.