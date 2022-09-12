I was rather irritated when I read the area crime reports in the Sept. 2-8, 2022, edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. There were three crimes listed that never should have happened. All three were the fault of the victim and could have been prevented if some simple common sense had been used.
In one case, someone had their motor vehicle stolen because they left it parked with the motor running. Why would you do this? Why make it so easy for some low-life, sub-human scum to steal that motor vehicle? How much do you want to bet that vehicle eventually will wind up crashed through the front window of a business as an accessory to a break in? Shut your motor off when you leave your vehicle unattended.
In two other cases, people left firearms in unlocked motor vehicles. Why? Why provide the criminal element the firearms they need to commit crimes? Were these firearms eventually used by someone to further increase the homicide count for the metropolitan area? Why were these firearms not stored safely somewhere? I hope the National Rifle Association is not telling people to leave their firearms stored in unlocked vehicles.
If you want to stop crime, it has to start with you. Lock your doors, safely store your firearms and don’t leave your motor vehicle running unattended. At a time when the police are overwhelmed and criminals have free rein because liberal prosecutors won’t lock them up, the last thing you need to do is provide the criminals the weapons and resources they need to commit crimes.
The most important weapon for fighting crime is your brain. Use it. Simple steps on everyone’s part can go a long way in stopping crimes and it doesn’t cost any money.
Bill Heger
Rock Hill