In the latest string of charges against employees of a behavioral health facility in Webster Groves, a youth care specialist at Great Circle was caught on video hitting, throwing, slapping and punching a non-verbal child with autism several times last month.
Neil Riley II, 24, was charged on March 17 with nine felony counts of abusing a health care recipient and causing physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Riley is the fifth Great Circle employee to be charged with abuse in the past month. Four former employees were charged March 1 with abusing two children with autism.
Those charges came just weeks after Great Circle announced the residential program at its Webster Groves campus, the organization’s headquarters at 330 N. Gore Ave., will be closing and layoffs are pending. Prior to that, FBI agents raided the Webster Groves campus, and the state suspended new admissions there.
The charges against Riley stem from a Feb. 21 incident in which he was seen on security cameras assaulting the 14-year-old victim several times. Throughout the duration of the video, Riley is seen “throwing, slapping, punching, hitting and striking the victim on his head,” according to the probable cause statement filed with the charges. The statement adds that on one occasion, Riley is seen striking the victim in the back of the head, causing the boy to fall to the ground. His bond has been set at $100,000.
The charges allege Riley assaulted the non-verbal autistic teen several times, which included grabbing him in the back of the neck with his hand and throwing him to the ground, hitting him in the back of the head using an open hand twice, striking him in the head using a closed fist and hitting him in the face twice.
He is also accused of hitting the boy in the head with his forearm and forcing his head to hit the floor, pushing him to the ground, holding his head to the ground for several seconds and again hitting his head with his forearm, according to the charges.
Riley was suspended immediately after the incident and then terminated, according to Great Circle spokesperson Bev Pfeifer-Harms, who added that Great Circle notified state authorities for further investigation. She said Great Circle conducted a background check on Riley prior to his employment — as the agency does with all prospective employees — and found no evidence of prior misconduct.
Other Employees Charged
The charges against Riley follow those of others former employees recently charged with abuse.
Andrew Wright, Dwayne Jennings, Amara Jorden and Wayne Roberts were charged March 1, with felony abuse of a health care recipient that caused physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim. All four physically abused children who have autism, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Additionally, a nurse employed by Great Circle was arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of child abuse, but no formal charges have been filed.
In 2019, former Great Circle CEO Vincent D. Hillyer was charged with multiple felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six felony counts of abuse of a health care recipient that resulted in physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to St. Louis County court records. Hillyer, 60, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled to appear in court on March 25.