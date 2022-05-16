It is troubling to see that Webster Groves is struggling with finance and may need to lay off staff. I know that when the council hires a city manager, it is expected that the city manager will oversee budgets and manage staffing. But when an assistant city manager is hired without a formal search process — for a salary nearly equal to the city manager and more than twice what most staff make — and that person has none of the typically required credentials, then it seems incumbent on the council and mayor to take seriously their fiduciary responsibilities.
David Wilson
Webster Groves