The Webster Groves Statesmen will be led by an interim coach in this year’s Turkey Day football game following the sudden resignation of head coach Matt Buha.
Buha resigned from his coaching duties on Nov. 4 without giving a reason. He has also resigned his physical education teaching position at the end of the year, but will continue to teach through the remainder of the school year.
Buha told the Times he resigned because of a “number of administrative directives” that were placed on the football program eight weeks ago.
“These directives changed the structure of our coaching staff, along with the framework from which we practiced and played,” Buha said. “The directives conflicted with the program’s standards and vision that I had implemented for its future, and as a result it was in the best interest of my family that I resign my position.”
He declined to elaborate on the details of what the administrative directives entailed.
Buha, who was hired in February 2020 to replace longtime head football coach Cliff Ice, went on to say that coaching the Statesmen was a highlight of his life.
“I have the deepest admiration for each of the young men in the program,” he said. “The relationships that I’ve been fortunate
to develop with them have changed me forever and made me a better person.”
Buha’s two-season record at Webster Groves is 0-12. The Statesmen are winless this season and had a 0-3 record during the 2020 abbreviated season due to COVID-19. The annual Turkey Day game was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“I want to thank Coach Buha for his efforts in leading our football program through two very difficult seasons during the COVID pandemic,” Webster Groves High School Athletic Director Jerry Collins said in a statement. “In his short time with us he was able to connect with our students and give them a positive experience playing football. I wish Coach Buha well as he moves on to his next endeavor.”
Munir Prince, who is currently the assistant activities director and assistant football coach, will lead Webster when the Statesmen take the football field for the annual Turkey Day game against the hosting Kirkwood Pioneers on Thanksgiving.