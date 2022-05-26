Police have remained tight lipped about a shooting in front of a home daycare center in Kirkwood Monday morning in which a man was shot multiple times and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at roughly 10:30 a.m. on May 23 in the 700 block of Angenette Avenue. The shooter was taken into custody following the incident, but no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Officer Gary Baldridge of the Kirkwood Police Department.
When asked whether charges were expected to be filed, the current condition of the man who was shot and other questions related to the incident, Baldridge said he could not yet release any details due to the “active, ongoing investigation.”
Police on Monday said initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no safety concern to the surrounding neighborhoods. Neighbors on Angenette Avenue said the shooter and victim were known to each other and that it was a domestic incident, but police have yet to confirm that.
The street remained an active crime scene for several hours Monday following the incident, and parents of children who were at the home daycare center could be seen picking up their children throughout the afternoon.