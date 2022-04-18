A Festus man has been taken into custody following a suspicious incident in Kirkwood involving two female juveniles.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Kirkwood Police Department was made aware of two separate incidents in which a male in a dark blue minivan attempted to entice two female juveniles who were walking. After they both refused, the subject left the area.
The incidents occurred between 3:45 -4:45 p.m. near North Geyer Road and Essex Ave.
Utilizing information obtained from a witness, the vehicle was located, Thursday, April 13, parked in the 400 block of N. Van Buren. A person matching the description of the suspect — 26-year-old Darrell Sanders — was identified and taken into custody.
According to the probable cause statement, Sanders had been working in Kirkwood that day. He was driving in his minivan when he called out to an 11-year-old girl asking to see her toes. He also stopped his van in front of an eight-year-old girl riding a scooter, asking her to approach his van to “check something out.”
During an interview with Kirkwood detectives, Sanders admitted to calling out to the girls. He also admitted he had sexual thoughts related to young children. A search of Sanders’ phone revealed a video of a pre-pubescent female performing oral sex on a man.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for two counts of enticement of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. The court set a bond of $300,000, cash-only.
Sanders has no notable criminal history and is not a registered sex offender.