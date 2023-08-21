A male victim was left unharmed after three men, one of them armed with a handgun, stole his vehicle Wednesday morning, Aug. 16. The carjacking took place around 7:30 a.m. near the new firehouse on South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves.
The three suspects were still at large as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
Webster Groves police report that the victim was traveling south on South Elm Avenue when his black 2012 Dodge Caravan was struck from behind by a white Hyundai Elantra. When the victim pulled over, three men wearing masks exited the Hyundai.
“The victim stated that one of the suspects pointed a handgun at his head and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied,” according to Webster Groves Police Capt. Stephen Spear.
The victim’s stolen vehicle is a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate number NF8-G8B. The suspects abandoned the Hyundai they were driving at the scene. Police say that vehicle, too, was stolen. Police do not have a license plate number on the Hyundai stolen from the city of St. Louis.
Police described the three suspects as Black males wearing dark clothing and masks. Webster Groves police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at (314) 645-3000.
Capt. Spear offered the following tips to motorists who find themselves in a possible “bump-and-run” situation:
1. If you’re bumped by another car, look around before you get out.
2. Make sure there are other cars around. Check out the car that has rear ended you and who is in it. If the situation makes you uneasy, memorize or jot down the car’s tag number and description and signal the other car to follow you. Drive to the nearest police station or to a busy, well-lighted area. Be sure to call 911.
3. If you do get out of your car, take your keys, cell phone and purse or wallet with you and stay alert.
4. When confronted with a weapon, do not resist. Property can be replaced.