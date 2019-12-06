Even if you haven’t been by the corner of Taylor and Monroe avenues in Kirkwood, you know what a temporary construction zone fence looks like – chain link, covered in a blue net that becomes more and more tattered as the project advances.
Last summer, while passing by the construction site of the new Performing Arts Center, Kirkwood Arts Commission member Agnes Garino saw an opportunity to get the community involved and make the fence more interesting.
The idea: Cover the fence with murals designed by area art students. Agnes reached out to schools, secured the city’s support and the project was rolling. Kim Powell, head of the arts department at Kirkwood High School, and Michael Swoboda, professor of graphic design at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, quickly jumped on board and enlisted their students.
After all, why contrive a classroom assignment when students can learn from a real-life challenge of designing a site-specific installation? Students were asked to design a five-foot high by 10-foot wide poster celebrating the performing arts.
When the dust settled in the classroom, students had created 25 individual murals around the theme that were printed or painted on large banners. The banners were installed in late October and will be up through the winter. They will come down when there’s no more need for that fence.
Each unique poster expresses excitement about the new theatre. At the project’s heart is the work, energy and collaboration of the local community. At its best, public art helps to define places and provides an intersection between past, present and future, and creates a sense of civic vitality.
In this case, generations of citizens – city leaders, teachers, students and parents – came together to promote the future of the city they are making together. It is a reminder of the community for whom the city is building a theatre.
“The Performing Arts Center Mural Project” was sponsored by the Kirkwood Arts Commission. Walk or drive by anytime.