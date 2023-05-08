“En garde! Ready! Fence!” A tap of the sabres, advancing and retreating footsteps, lunge! Slashing sound of metal on metal until a red or green light comes on and a buzzer sounds. This is what happens inside Fence St. Louis in Shrewsbury.
Annamaria Lu is the head fencing coach and co-owner of Fence STL. She and her mother, Monica McGill, recently opened the club located at 7527 Ravensridge Drive, with the grand opening in March. It is one of only a few fencing studios in the country that is both owned and operated by women.
A respected coach in the fencing world, Lu currently has 25 students, ages 6 to 60 and older, many of whom followed her from her former clubs.
Originally from Peoria, Illinois, Lu started fencing in college in 2011 with the Bradley University Fencing Club. She quickly fell in love with the sport, and eventually realized that it might just be her full-time calling.
Lu started coaching a children’s class in 2013 at a club in Peoria, Illinois, and continued coaching when she later lived in Texas and New York. She also refereed for USA Fencing at the highest tournament levels.
She moved to St. Louis in 2019, and taught at a club downtown. When it went out of business, Lu decided to open her own fencing club. She teamed up with her mother, co-owner Monica McGill, to open Fence STL. With McGill’s background as the founder and CEO of a nonprofit, she lends her business acumen to the club’s management team.
Lu’s background in psychology has served her well in this joint-venture, as it relates to motivation, teamwork and encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion.
She believes in developing not just athletes, but the whole person. Different instructional methods, and creating club culture and community connections are vital to creating an environment where fencers can become the best version of themselves.
Though the club is brand new, one of its students, 17-year old Clayton High School senior Rohan Webb, is already making his mark in the fencing world. He competed in a national Junior Olympic event in Denver, Colorado, placing in the top 80% in a very difficult competition.
Webb had just been released to fence after six weeks of recovering from a broken ankle when he recently competed in the Junior Men’s Sabre at the North American Cup held at America’s Center downtown St. Louis in April. This tournament is also USA Fencing’s National Championships for Division I fencers — the best of the best.
“I got to fence a lot of high-caliber fencers — the top junior fencers in the nation,” he said. “I learned to improve the things I do well and correct things I need to work on.”
Webb first started fencing in Virginia when he was 10 years old, but stopped when he moved to St. Louis. When he felt called back to the sport, he started up again in 2021 at the age of 16 with Lu as his coach.
He tried other clubs before coming to Lu, but they weren’t quite what he wanted.
“They didn’t fit my vibe. A lot of fencing schools put heavy focus on results. Annamaria focuses on everyone having fun and enjoying themselves. Nearly 100% of the time, good results follow. She is an amazing teacher and will get you to the next level,” he said.
Webb added that Lu’s coaching style caters to all levels.
“She’s friendly, understanding and competent,” he said. “She knows how to coach you best and get what you want out of it. If you want to have a fun side hobby, she can do that. If you want to climb the mountain and write your name at the summit, she can adjust to that as well.”
Jonathon Hammon, 18, of Kirkwood started fencing with Lu a year and a half ago. The teenager formerly practiced karate, but had to give up the sport he loved after being diagnosed with diabetes. He then took up fencing, which satisfied his love of sparring, yet offered a padded jacket to protect his new medical device.
Hammon said fencing is “really cool” and appeals to his passion of sword play and his interest in Dungeons and Dragons. He plans to continue fencing in college and compete in tournaments.
Lu said fencing is a sport that allows individuals to not only develop into fierce competitors, but learn valuable life skills such as confidence, critical thinking, keeping calm under pressure and much more.
She added that aside from “tricking you into exercising,” fencing enhances mental and emotional control.
“You must learn how to win and lose with grace, calmness and sportsmanship,” Lu said.
Pillars of the fencing club include providing an inclusive, mutually respectful, safe and supportive environment, and developing athletes’ fencing skills, including self-confidence and self-worth.
This is exemplified by 14-year-old Lily Vesper of Richmond Heights, who practices twice a week at the fencing club in Shrewsbury. She’s been fencing for two years.
“I like to play with swords,” she said with a slight smile.
Her mother, Beth Vesper, said Lily’s physical coordination, sense of team and self confidence has grown a great deal since her daughter took up fencing.
“She’s very competitive, but is learning how to win and lose gracefully,” Beth Vesper said. “In her first tournament at 12 years old, she placed second. The next year, however, she jumped to the adult division, which begins at age 13. She, all of a sudden, can find herself fencing against a 45-year-old man.”
“Awesome & Welcoming”
Clayton High senior Webb encourages those interested in fencing to give it a try. At Fence STL, there are classes and programs for all ages and abilities — beginner and competitive classes, private lessons and summer camps for those ninja and pirate enthusiasts.
“The fencing community at Fence STL is awesome and welcoming. The sabre community in St. Louis is the friendliest and warmest, good friends on and off the strips,” he said. “If anyone is thinking about trying fencing, I encourage them to do so.”
Learn more about Fence STL at stlfencers.com.