St. Louisans interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccination now have the opportunity at a special eight-week Community Vaccination Center (CVC) opening at the Dome at America’s Center that began on April 7.
The first step to getting a vaccine at the CVC is to register with the State of Missouri. This step is necessary even for those who have signed up on other vaccine websites, such as those for the city of St. Louis or St. Louis County.
People can register with the state of Missouri one of two ways: go online to Vaccine Navigator (https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator) and fill out the required information, or by phone at 877-435-8411.
The large-scale clinic has been set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at the request of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and with the support of the Biden administration. The goal of the site is to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective, and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.
The St. Louis CVC will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day over the eight-week period from April 7-June 1.
For people who need a reasonable accommodation at the site, such as those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who have access and functional needs, should register by calling 877-435-8411. Those who don’t speak English can register online by clicking on the “Translate” button at the top of the Vaccine Navigator page. Translation is also available for those who call the phone number to register.
In-person registrations will be taken at The Dome as well. However, people are strongly encouraged to sign up in advance to reduce wait time on the day of vaccination. Those without a pre-set appointment may have a longer wait to complete the full process, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
The Community Vaccination Center is located at The Dome at America’s Center (Entrance C off Broadway & Cole), 701 Convention Plaza. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.